23rd HeatherFest!! September 10, 2017

Heather is a Blues fan and so much more. She has helped many charities over the 23 years she has been putting on this Festival in her back yard in Norton, MA. Putting on a festival is a huge undertaking and she knows the people of the New England Blues scene will appreciate her efforts. She has a very bright personality and her festival grounds are too.This is a photo I took in the evening and I put it on the cover of my newsletter.
There is plenty of food and drink, bring your lawn chair. Bring something to throw on the food table, there is no charge for the pot luck. The bands are the best you can find and there is a deep well from which to choose. Heather puts together a varied and interesting line-up every year and this year is no exception.

“On behalf of Roomful of Blues, I’d like to say that the band really enjoyed playing for all of the great people at Heather Fest. Heather and friends work very hard to put on a top notch blues festival and Roomful would love to make it an annual stop. It’s always a pleasure for us to play for the folks that really know their blues. It’s also a bonus to get a chance to hang and see all of the other great musicians perform.
Thanks for everything Heather.”  Chris Vachon  Roomful of Blues

Vested Interest in K9s

Provides bullet/stab protective vests for law enforcement K9s.

Norton Food Pantry

Please bring a donation to support Norton’s food pantry. Check their site for items needed.

Nine Lives Cat Shelter of Norton

All can & bottle deposits will be donated to Nine Lives – you may also bring an item needed to support the shelter. Check out their “wish list.”

NEADS – Service Dogs for Veterans

Serving those who serve us!

Homes for Our Troops

Rebuidling Lives!

Support our Veterans Association

Get involved!

Cell Phones for Soldiers

Bring gently used cell phones to donate.

“I had heard about HeatherFest for years, and when I finally got to play it
I was blown away by the organization, the people, the talent, the food and all
for great causes! Amazing time.
Wow, Congrats Heather!”  Duke Robillard

