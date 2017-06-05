Barnful of Blues Festival- Sat. August 5th

The Barnful of Blues Festival is a fun fund raiser for The Webster House in Manchester, NH produced by The Granite State Blues Society every year at the 4-H Youth fairgrounds on Rte. 13 New Boston, NH.

• Bring your lawn chair, pop up and cooler • Craft and Food Vendors on site • No pets • No glass bottles • No grills • Donate a non-perishable food item and you get a free raffle ticket for multiple raffle prizes



Tix available NOW at:

http://www.GraniteStateBlues.org



$20 Early Bird discount ends June 15, 2017 $25 at the gate kids under 12 are free.

The line up: ROOMFUL OF BLUES

Also * The Chris Fitz Band * The Delta Generators featuring Brian Templeton

* The Michael Vincent Band * Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers

And Solo Acts between the bands: * Veronica Lewis * Arthur James * Skip Philbrick!

