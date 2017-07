The Blues Audience Calendar

Our calendar has been a great success since we launched it earlier this year. There are new shows posted on there weekly and you will always find upcoming events whenever you check in.

Some people are having issues uploading their shows so we have created the following video to show you how to properly upload to the Blues Calendar.

Thank you for contributing to our Calendar. Our mission is to promote and encourage local New England Blues artists and to contribute to their continued success.

comments

comments