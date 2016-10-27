The last printed copy of TBA

If you never saw a printed copy of The Blues Audience newsletter I guess you missed out. BUT if you like live Blues listings so you can decide where to go to see a great live Blues band, then you are in luck. We are creating an on-line listing, a calendar, for Blues bands to post their gigs for free. It will be the most comprehensive Blues listing in New England at your fingertips any time, day or night, on your phone, tablet or computer. Bookmark http://www.thebluesaudience.com so you can have easy access. The listing display will be up in December as a Christmas gift to you from The Blues Audience.

