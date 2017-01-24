New Photos in the Gallery

Mary Rosenblatt had taken lots of pictures inside the Speakeasy waaaaay back, and when Peter Ward wrote the article Mary and Rosy provided them for the article. So many didn’t make it into the newsletter. They are so cool I want to share them with you now that we have this gallery and a place to keep them. The article has its own page you can click on to read it as a pdf. I hope to get the raw copy into the web site, but for now, you can dwell in the Home Of The Blues and see all the photos of when we were young and dumb and full of … Those were the days!

